Ever wanted to ask Northamptonshire police chief or crime commissioner a question?

Northamptonshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner and Chief Constable are setting up their stall in Northampton and Corby to meet local people and hear what they have to say about policing in the county.

On Friday, November 16, Stephen Mold and Nick Adderley will be in the lower mall of the Grosvenor Centre, Northampton, between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

Everyone is invited to drop in for a chat, to ask questions about policing and community issues, raise any general concerns and queries and give feedback to the PCC and the chief.

There will also be an opportunity for people to have their say on the PCC’s consultation on the level of council tax they would pay to support Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service next year.

Then from 2pm-4pm on Thursday, December 6, Stephen and Nick will be at Morrisons in Oakley Road, Corby, ready to talk to shoppers in the north of the county.

Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “I represent the people of Northamptonshire in policing and I want to make it as easy as possible for people to speak to me and pass on their feedback.

"Nick and I are really looking forward to meeting people and hearing what really matters to them. I’m grateful to the management of both the Grosvenor Centre and Morrisons for allowing us this opportunity to be seen in such informal and accessible locations.”

Chief Constable Nick Adderley, said: “Being accessible to the people of Northamptonshire is hugely important to me and I would encourage as many people as possible to come along to these sessions with any concerns, queries or comments they may have.

“I’m sure some of the conversations we will have at these sessions will be difficult but Stephen and I know how important it is to engage with the public and I’m very much looking forward to hearing what people have to say.”