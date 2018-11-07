Events in Kettering as part of World Diabetes Day

A series of events will be held in Kettering as part of World Diabetes Day.

Diabetes specialists and a professional cyclist - who is living with the condition - are carrying out a series of awareness events on Wednesday, November 14.

Kettering General Hospital consultant diabetologist, Dr Mike Pierides, is amongst a team of staff from various disciplines who are supporting events that will highlight how local people can best manage their diabetes.

The team is composed of nurse specialists, dieticians, podiatrists and doctors from KGH and Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust who deal with diabetes, and who will be on hand at a number of high profile venues giving lectures, advice and answering questions.

Team Novo Nordisk’s professional cyclist Brais Dacal - who has diabetes - is making the visit to Northamptonshire to support the awareness work and to demonstrate, especially to children, that having diabetes is not a barrier to great achievements.

Alongside diabetes specialists he will be giving talks at Kettering Science Academy, taking part in a ward round on KGH’s Skylark children’s ward as well as talking at the Kettering Conference Centre in the evening.

Events on November 14 include:

8am to 8.30am: Mr Dacal and local diabetes specialists cycle to Kettering Science Academy in Deeble Road and give a talk to children at their morning assembly

9.30am to 4pm: Diabetes specialists have an information stand in Kettering General Hospital’s main reception and at Kettering’s main Tesco store in Carina Road.

11am to midday: Ward round of inpatient diabetes on KGH’s Skylark Ward with Mr Dacal

5pm to 7pm: Open forum and talks at Kettering Conference Centre in Thurston Drive, Kettering, from Mr Dacal, diabetes consultants and diabetes prevention specialists

The events are being supported by the diabetes teams from Kettering General Hospital (KGH) and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) and are open to anyone with diabetes or their families.

An RSVP would be desirable to the evening event at the Kettering Conference Centre by emailing Joanne.Moulton@kgh.nhs.uk or calling 01536 492187.

Kettering General Hospital consultant diabetologist Dr Mike Pierides said: “We are delighted to host and support these important events to raise awareness of diabetes on World Diabetes Day.”

“I would like to emphasise to all our patients that despite the challenges that diabetes presents, it can be managed successfully and should not stop them from following their dreams or aspirations to achieve anything.

“It is inspirational and exciting to meet representatives from a team of elite athletes who are successfully managing diabetes and competing at a professional athletic level.

“Local people can learn from this approach – healthy living and a positive mind set will help in the successful management of diabetes and arguably better quality of life.”

Team Novo Nordisk is a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists, triathletes and runners sponsored by the global healthcare company Novo Nordisk.

For more information on the events contact joanne.moulton@kgh.nhs.uk or Michael.Pierides@kgh.nhs.uk.