Event marking International Workers Day in Wellingborough

An event marking May Day and International Workers Day will take place on Friday (May 4) with national civil rights campaigner Lee Jasper, comedian Donald Trump and reggae band The Majestics.

Organisers say the event in Wellingborough will be a ‘celebration of progressive politics’ with various speakers followed by live music, Caribbean food and real ale.

The event starts at 7pm at the Wellingborough African Caribbean Centre in Rock Street, Wellingborough.

Tickets are £8 or £5 for anyone on no wage or a low wage.

All are welcome to attend.

For more details call 07872 836463.