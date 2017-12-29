Evening buses cut from Corby routes

Late buses have been withdrawn from two Corby bus routes.

From December 31 (Sunday), the Star 1 and Star 3 bus routes will no longer run beyond just after 7pm on weekdays.

Services on the Star 1 route which will no longer take place include the 1906, 2106 and 2306 Corby - Welland Vale - Corby and 1936, 2136 and 2336 Corby - Greenhill Rise - Corby.

The last buses leaving George Street E and B will be the 1836 journeys.

Star 3 timetabled services which have been cut are the 2005, 2205 and 2315 Corby - Shire Rd - Corby and 2035, 2235 and 2345 Corby - Danesholme - Corby.

The last bus leaving George Street F will be the 1825 Star 3.

Operator Stagecoach says the cuts are due to Northamptonshire County Council withdrawing funding.

Other changes it is making include the schooldays 0720 Corby to Burton Latimer X1 leaving 15 minutes earlier at 0705, with revised times throughout to improve reliability.

