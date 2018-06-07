EuroMillions winner from Northants takes home £123,000

A mystery EuroMillions winner has won £122,898.20 without ever touching a ticket.

The lucky retiree, known as Mr B, matched the five main numbers in the EuroMillions draw on Friday, June 1, and plans to get a new car and invest for his retirement.

Mr B played EuroMillions through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr B for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. After a few simple clicks he has become over one hundred and twenty thousand pounds better off! With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”

The National Lottery changes the lives of winners as well as communities across the UK – players raise around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects every week.