Essence of Corby celebrated at special Cube event

The Essence of Corby was celebrated at a special event to mark 40 years since the Corby steelworks closure was announced.

Former steelworker Dougie Reid organised the event at Corby Cube on Wednesday following the launch of his book about his time in the works.

The Essence of Corby event. Frank Smyth-Britt (treasurer), Robert Douglas (chairman), Dougie Reid (secretary). Picture: Alison Bagley.

Highland dancers took to the stage before a special screening of the BBC film that showed the daily lives of people in the build-up to the closure announcement in 1979.

There was also a discussion session about the works and artefacts on display.

Dougie’s book The Essence of Corby is available at local bookshops.

Robert Douglas (chairman) introduces proceedings at the Essence of Corby event. Picture: Alison Bagley