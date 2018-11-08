New outdoor equipment for Irthlingborough and Barnwell

People in Irthlingborough and Barnwell can now enjoy more opportunities to take part in physical activity and recreational play following the opening of new public facilities.

Both projects have been made possible after receiving support from East Northamptonshire Council’s (ENC) Community Facilities Fund project.

The new playground in Barnwell

Families will be able to have fun at the new children’s playground in Barnwell, within the garden of the Montagu Arms.

The play area was officially opened by the chairman of ENC, Cllr Wendy Brackenbury, and leader of ENC, Cllr Steven North, with representatives from Barnwell Parish Council on October 11.

Barnwell Parish Council successfully secured funding from the Community Facilities Fund to deliver the new play area for residents and visitors to enjoy.

A new outdoor gym opened at Irthlingborough Central Recreation Ground on October 15 following Irthlingborough Town Council receiving funding from the Community Facilities Fund.

Designed with inclusivity at the heart, the new equipment is accessible for all ages and abilities and provides residents with the opportunity to get active, whatever the weather.

ENC’s leisure partners, Freedom Leisure, will be delivering free gym buddy sessions every Monday between 10am and 11am.

ENC leader Cllr North said: “The Community Facilities Fund provides local communities with the opportunity to benefit from improved public facilities and I was honoured to join Wendy, fellow councillors and other community leaders to open and see these projects first-hand.

“I hope that residents of Barnwell and Irthlingborough will enjoy their new facilities for years to come.”

The Community Facilities Fund provides constituted community groups and organisations, town and parish councils in East Northamptonshire with funding up to £50,000.

There must be a minimum of 25 per cent match funding to be eligible to apply.

Applications are now closed, but ENC’s website and social media pages will be updated on future application rounds.

For more information go towww.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/cff.