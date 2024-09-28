Here's where sewage spilled into our Northamptonshire rivers and brooks in the past few days

File image

According to Anglian Water, more than 18 rivers and brooks across Northamptonshire have been taking on sewage overflows for days on end.

As torrential rain and storms over the past few days have been wreaking havoc on people’s homes and businesses, the county’s rivers and waterways have also took the brunt of untreated waste being pumped into them for days on end.

Under extreme weather conditions, storm overflows are permitted to prevent sewers from becoming overloaded. This releases pressure on the main sewer system and allows floodwater to escape into a river or the sea and not back up into people’s homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anglian Water said it can take several days for the water to filter from the environment and through their network, meaning storm overflows can be ongoing for several days after heavy rainfall.

Spills that have been ongoing for more than 24 hours (at the time of publishing) include:

Braybrooke- two days

Broadholme (near Irthingborough)- five days

Bozeat- five days

Chelveston-water Lane- five days

Cransley- three days

Creaton- five days

Corby- one day

Earls Barton- five days

Easton Maudit- five days

Geddington- five days

Great Oxendon- four days

Grendon- four days

Hackleton- five days

Harlestone- three days

Helmdon – four days

Holcot- three days

Hollowell- five days

Long Buckby- five days

Silverstone- four days

Tiffield- two days

Titchmarsh- four days

Walgrave- five days

Welton- one day

Whilton- one day

Yardley Hastings – four days

Many other sites have been triggered in the last 24 hours. You can view a map of overflows across the county here.

A spokesperson from Save the Titchmarsh Thrapston And Upper Nene Valley Countryside & Habitats (STAUNCH) said the number and duration of overflows in the county is ‘worrying’.

“The law states that untreated sewage should only be released in exceptional circumstances. Rainfall isn’t exceptional circumstances- especially as the water companies are aware that our summers are becoming increasingly dry and autumn increasingly wet.

“Anglian Water continues to pay shareholders and Executives huge amounts and its investment in the sewage system has been woeful. They have chosen to take the relatively small fines imposed by courts rather than investing.

“The Environment Agency has classified the River Nene quality as bad and in the case of Titchmarsh Brook due to the amount of sewage it is actually now ecologically dead.

“The sewage in the rivers has a huge detrimental impact on wildlife and also human health if you are in contact with it.”

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’ve heard loud and clear from our customers, communities, passionate river groups and our regulators that we need to take action to address storm overflows.

“We agree that storm overflows are no longer the right solution when sewers become overloaded with rainwater, and have a plan to address how we tackle them.

“The next stage of that is a proposal for £1bn of investment into directly tackling storm spills as part of our next business plan, totalling £9bn, which we’re currently discussing with Ofwat.”

An Amber weather warning was in place overnight until 6am this morning (Friday September 27). There are currently a number of flood alerts in place for properties close to rivers and brooks.

Editors note-

Storm overflow alarms map- https://www.anglianwater.co.uk/environment/storm-overflows/storm-overflow-map/

Flood alerts-

https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings