Entries open for this year’s Kettering Business Awards

Entries are now open for the 2019 Kettering Business Awards.

The awards ceremony celebrates the very best retailers, businesses, employers and tradespeople the borough of Kettering has to offer.

This year’s categories are: start-up business of the year, small business of the year, tradesperson of the year, community business of the year, food and drink business of the year, retailer of the year, hair and beauty business of the year, health and fitness business of the year, employer of the year and business of the year.

Businesses must nominate themselves by the closing date of April 30. The awards ceremony will take place at The R Inn in Desborough on Friday, October 11. Tickets are £50 each and include arrival drinks, a three-course dinner and a night of dancing to the DJ.

Kettering Business Network founder Simon Cox said: “We cannot wait for the event this year and we’ve received 15 entries inside the first few days of the entries being opened.

“We look forward to the evening where we will be celebrating successes for the local business community.”

