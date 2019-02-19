Entries now open for Wellingborough charity’s annual Crazy Hats Walk

Entries are now open for this year’s Crazy Hats Walk.

The annual walk, the biggest fundraising event in the Wellingborough breast cancer charity’s calendar, takes place at Wicksteed Park in Kettering on Sunday, May 19.

Entry is £10 for adults, £6 for under-16s, and all who take part are asked to make between one and five laps of the park.

Last year’s walk attracted more than 1,700 walkers and raised almost £50,000.

All funds support the charity’s hospital projects, holiday home and support and therapy services.

Charity founder Glennis Hooper said: “The walk this year (the 17th!) will take on a slightly difference stance in that you will not be required to make a crazy hat as hats (sponsored by Avon) will be given to you.

“This is to create a team-like atmosphere and to add to this we ask that all walkers wear something pink – the crazier the better.

“We will have pink T-shirts on sale. Also this year we will be giving out ‘freebies’ en-route from Avon and other generous sponsors with a lovely winner’s medal presented on completion of the walk.”

Walkers can register at crazyhatsbreastcancerappeal.co.uk or fill in and return the form in this week’s Northants Telegraph (on sale from Thursday, February 21).

But before the walk takes place there is another very important date on the horizon for Crazy Hats.

The charity is celebrating reaching the £3m fundraising milestone last year with a Crazy Madhatters Tea Party.

It is also taking place at Wicksteed Park, from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, March 24.

Tickets are £20 for adults, £15 for under-12s, from the Crazy Hats office on the Finedon Road Industrial Estate in Wellingborough, on 01933 442999, or email.

While the wearing of fancy dress is optional, a Madhatters Hat is compulsory!

Special guest speaker on the day will be Tricia Stewart, AKA Miss October from the original Calendar Girls.