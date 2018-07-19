Entrepreneurial Latimer College students hand £2,700 to hospice

Entrepreneurial students at Latimer Arts College have handed a bumper £2,733 cheque to Cransley Hospice after a successful year of fundraising.

Year 8 pupils at the Barton Seagrave college took part in the school’s annual One Pound Challenge - a business adventure which sees what can be achieved by investing, and reinvesting, £1 throughout a year.

Students were each given £1 and three weeks to make a profit with ideas such as selling homemade curries, hedgehogs made from books, car washes, pompoms, snakes, and cakes.

Allison Waterfield, fundraiser for Cransley Hospice, spoke to students at an assembly to let them know just how much of a difference their contribution would make - and explained that Cransley Hospice needs £4,000 per day to remain operational.

Principal Siobhan Hearne said: “These students have excelled themselves this year and used both tried and tested and new and innovative ways to raise money for such a worthy cause.

“We are so proud of each and every student who thought of ways to raise this amount of money and also proud to continue to support Cransley Hospice.”

Visit www.cransleyhospice.org.uk for more about Cransley Hospice. For more about the One Pound Challenge, visit www.myonepoundchallenge.co.uk.