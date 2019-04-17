Enormous 'Total Wipeout' aqua park with slides and trampolines is opening this month in Northampton

A huge new ‘Total Wipeout’ inspired aqua park with a host of wet and wild activities is planned to open this April in Northampton.

The 30,000 square ft floating park will open at Billing Aquadrome, and 'will be the first of its kind in the world', according to bosses at Flipout Aqua Park.

The park is planned to have an abundance of features including huge slides, climbing mountain, jump towers, blast bags, stepping stones, trampolines, half pipe, rockers and giant wipeout balls.

Gordon Walker, operations director at Billing Aquadrome, said: “The aqua park will bring a unique and exciting contribution to Billing Aquadrome and the whole of Northamptonshire. It is the first Flipout Aqua park in the world.

"We’re hoping to get off to a strong start in April and for a summer as warm as last year’s so our visitors can make the most of the aqua park and everything Billing Aquadrome has to offer.”

The aqua park is due to open on Saturday, April 27 and will operate with timed sessions throughout the day, starting on the hour.

The project has cost £120,000 and will be taking place until the end of October, based on Willow Lake, and is set to make a return next year, too.

Brent Grundy, CEO and founder of Flipout, said: “This is an awesome, innovative leisure experience for families to enjoy.

"It's an experience that brings people of all ages and communities together in a fun, safe environment. This will encourage people of the UK to have family fun, get active and most of all have fun outdoors.

"Flipout already has trampolines parks around the world and our aqua park is a natural progression and compliments our trampoline parks offering very well.”

The Flipout Aqua Park will create around 25 seasonal and full-time jobs and is the first of ambitious plans to open 25 Flipout Aqua parks across Europe over the next three years.

Billing Aquadrome is a leisure park and facilities already on the 235-acre site include a marina, fun fair, crazy golf, escape room and swimming pool.

Children wanting to use the aqua park must be aged six or over, be able to swim 25m and more than 122cm tall.

There will also be dedicated family only sessions on weekend mornings aimed at under 18s.

You will be able to book via the official Flipout Aquapark App or you can register your interest by visit: www.flipoutaquapark.co.uk