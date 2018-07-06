England flag painted on Burton Latimer roundabout

A mystery artist has shown their support for England’s World Cup squad in a roundabout kind of way in Burton Latimer.

People in the town woke up this morning (Friday) to find the national flag had been painted on the mini-roundabout linking Station Road and Kettering Road.

The flag in Rushden. Credit: Kain Devonald.

The artwork has been seen on roundabouts across the country and has also been spotted in Rushden at the bottom of Melloway Road.

Rob Bainford, 61, said: “I do not know who has done it but it’s genius, absolutely genius.

“It certainly put a smile on my face.”

Stephen Moore, 43, said: “I’m sure not everyone will like it but I think it’s great.

“What’s wrong with a bit of fun to make us proud of the team?”

Posts about the flag have been ‘liked’ hundreds of times in the Burton Latimer Neighbourhood Alert Facebook group.

One person said: “Love it!!!! I wonder how quick they will come out and cover it up.”

Another said: “I’ve no doubt this is classed as vandalism and there’ll be plenty of indignant foot stamping from certain quarters, but this did put a smile on my face this morning.

“At least the white got touched up......it needed it.”

But not everybody has seen the funny side after cars drove over it and left white tyre marks on the road.

One person said: “Pity about the mess on the road and other people’s tyres/cars as a result.

“Shame thy [sic] didn’t use a quick drying paint.”

