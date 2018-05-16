Empty garages to be turned into flats on Corby estate

A row of empty garages on the Lodge Park estate in Corby will be knocked down and replaced by four one-bedroom flats.

The new scheme is part of Corby Council’s housing strategy to create new homes from redundant garage blocks around the town.

The garages, which were built in the 1960s, will be demolished and replaced with four 39 square metre compact homes.

A report considered by councillors at Corby Council’s planning committee last night (Tuesday) said: “The proposal creates a modern aesthetic.

“A variety of different window types and sizes and brickwork bonds will help create a modern feel.”

The councillors unanimously approved the plans but Cllr Kevin Watt criticised the removal of eight trees and lack of renewable energy.

Cllr Watt said: “I am disappointed that there are no trees or solar panels included in the scheme.”

The development comes after the approval of a bigger garage conversion scheme on the Kingswood estate last month.

The council, which has more than 4,000 homes in its housing stock, is hoping to build an average of at least 50 new homes each year to help people secure cheaper rental property.

Plans were also passed last night for eight homes at Meeting Lane in Corby Old Village.

The homes will be built on an overgrown former vehicle workshop site.

There will be two two-bedroom homes and six three-bedroom homes.

Before the homes can be built an archaeological programme of works and written investigation must take place.