Emily Atack coming to Corby

I’m a Celebrity’s Emily Atack will visit Corby next year.

The actress, who shot to fame at Charlotte Hinchcliffe in cult hit The Inbetweeners, will perform at the Core at Corby Cube on May 2 in her debut comedy show.

The show, Talk Thirty To Me, will be a live memoir of anecdotes, impressions and tales of a comedy actor in her twenties.

Emily will unravel today’s anxiety-inducing world of scrolling through social media, swiping right and left, slimming apps, and the never-ending search for ‘the one’.

In December 2018 Emily joined the line up of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! – the most watched series in the show’s history.

She opened the series by jumping out of a plane at 12,000ft before taking on 50 snakes in the ‘Viper Pit’ in front of an audience of millions.

The opening episode was the most watched TV moment of the year, beaten only by the World Cup, with more than 11 million tuning in to see her rise to the challenge with humour and fearlessness.

She received 3.4 million votes on the final day and came second, behind winner Harry Redknapp.

A comedian, actress, impressionist and singer, Emily has also appear on TV in Almost Never and The Keith Lemon Sketch Show, as well as in films such as Songbird and Dad’s Army.

The 12-leg tour will start in Birmingham and end in London.

For tickets visit https://www.thecorecorby.com/whats-on/emily-atack-talk-thirty/.