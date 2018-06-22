Emergency services thanked after dealing with major incident at Corby supermarket

An MP has praised the emergency services called to deal with a major incident in the car park of a Corby supermarket.

Police, fire and ambulance as well as a bomb disposal team were called to the Tesco Extra store in Oakley Road, Corby, last Friday following concerns about a suspicious package found outside the store.

The bomb disposal team at the scene in Corby last week

The store was evacuated as a precaution and the RAF explosive ordnance disposal unit attended to assess the package.

Speaking after the incident, which lasted for about three hours, Chief Inspector Adam Ward said: “Suspicious packages are always dealt with extremely seriously and, as a precaution, the explosive ordnance disposal team was called in.

“They carried out a controlled explosion on the package but thankfully the item of concern was finally determined not to present any danger to public safety.”

MP for Corby and East Northants Tom Pursglove has since praised all the emergency services involved in resolving the situation quickly and safely.

Writing on his Facebook page this week, the MP said: “I was very concerned to hear about the incident at Tesco in Corby on Friday afternoon, but relieved that the emergency services were able to confirm there was no serious threat very quickly.

“I just want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to our emergency services for how quickly and effectively they dealt with this incident and for all the work that they do.”

To read more about last week’s incident, click here