Emergency services called after three-vehicle crash in Corby

A three-vehicle crash closed the A6003 at Corby this morning (Tuesday).

Police were called at 7.45am to a collision between a Nissan, a Vauxhall and a Ford Transit on the A6003 between the BP Fourways roundabout and Danesholme Road.

All three emergency services attended the incident.

A police spokesman said patients were being taken to hospital via ambulance but that their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The crash saw traffic build up in Corby along Cottingham Road.