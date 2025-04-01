Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton town centre road remains closed, as a police cordon is still in place following a huge fire, which significantly damaged a Grade II listed building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters remain on scene in Sheep Street today (Tuesday April 1), after the fire, which started just before 6am on Sunday (March 30).

A police cordon remains in place as fire crews continue working to identify any remaining hotspots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigations between Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) and Northamptonshire Police are ongoing, to determine how the fire started.

The Grade II listed building, in Sheep Street, has been significantly damaged by the huge fire. Photo: NFRS.

A NFRS spokesman said: “NFRS Service continues to monitor a fire that took place in Sheep Street, Northampton on Sunday morning (March 30).

"This morning (April 1), crews from Moulton used the aerial (ladder) appliance to conduct checks from height to identify remaining hotspots, and used hose reel jets to damp them down.

"The service will continue to monitor the building, which has been substantially damaged, this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A fire investigation has taken place and further work is ongoing in collaboration with Northamptonshire Police to understand how the fire started.

Firefighter remain on scene today (April 1). Photo: NFRS.

"A police scene guard is still in place, and Sheep Street remains closed to commuters and pedestrians.”

At the height of the incident on Sunday, nine appliances were on scene. Thick, black smoke was seen billowing across the town.

A specialist school in Sheep Street had to close on Monday (March 31), on advice from the fire service. The school reopened today (April 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Power was also cut in the area. National Grid worked to re-establish the supply. A spokesman for the authority said 101 properties were initially affected, with 86 of these restored by 1am on Monday and the remaining 15 by 10.43pm.