Overturned lorry on A45 roundabout leads to Wellingborough road closures
An overturned lorry has led to road closures around the Wilby Way roundabout in Wellingborough this morning (Thursday, July 3).
Emergency services were called just before 6.30am to reports of a vehicle overturned on the roundabout.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “We received a call shortly before 6.30am today (Thursday, July 3), reporting that a HGV had overturned on the A45/Wilby Way roundabout.”
No injuries have been reported, but the spokesman said fuel has leaked over the road and the Street Doctor/Highways have been informed.
And they added: "Bourton Way is closed along with Northampton Road roundabout preventing traffic on to Wilby Way. Cotswold Drive is also closed.”
