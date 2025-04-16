Fire breaks out at Northants tip as council closes gates to visitors and fire crews rush to the scene

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) are currently on the scene of a fire at the Ecton Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC).

A waste recycling centre is currently closed following a fire at the Northamptonshire site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) are currently on the scene of a fire at the Ecton Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC).

Crews have advised nearby residents affected by smoke to keep doors and windows closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from West Northants Council (WNC) at 12.20pm today (Wednesday) said: Residents are advised that Ecton Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) is currently closed due to a small container fire.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and will provide an update on when the site will reopen as soon as possible.”