Fire breaks out at Northants tip as council closes gates to visitors and fire crews rush to the scene
A waste recycling centre is currently closed following a fire at the Northamptonshire site.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) are currently on the scene of a fire at the Ecton Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC).
Crews have advised nearby residents affected by smoke to keep doors and windows closed.
A statement from West Northants Council (WNC) at 12.20pm today (Wednesday) said: Residents are advised that Ecton Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) is currently closed due to a small container fire.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and will provide an update on when the site will reopen as soon as possible.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.