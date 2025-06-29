E-scooter rider tragically killed in Corby crash

A woman in her 30s has been killed in a collision in Corby.

Police officers have today appealed for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision at 4.45pm yesterday (Saturday, June 28), that left the road closed..

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to Jubilee Avenue after the crash took place between a grey Ducati motorcycle and a black e-scooter.

Sadly, the rider of the e-scooter, a woman in her 30s, died at the scene. This newspaper is not currently naming the victim to allow her wider family to be informed.

The woman died in Jubilee Avenue, Corby. Image: NW/ Google

The rider of the Ducati, a man in his 50s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000376754 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.