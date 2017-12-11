Emaciated cat dies after being found in Corby road

Efforts are being made to trace the owner of an emaciated cat which was found lying in the middle of a road.

The cat – an unusual blue breed – was so weak she was unable to stand when she was spotted by a passer-by in Clydsedale Road, Corby, on Tuesday, December 5.

At first it was thought she had been hit by a car but on closer inspection it became obvious the 10-year-old cat had not been injured but was very emaciated.

RSPCA inspector Polly Underwood was called to collect the cat and took her for veterinary treatment.

She said: “The cat was very lethargic and so weak she was unable to stand.

“Her spine and hips are very prominent as she was very skinny and dehydrated.

“It looked as though she had a nasty infection in her mouth which we think meant she had some difficulty eating.

“When we brought her in on Tuesday night it was touch and go for a while and we were worried we would lose her.”

Sadly, the cat was too poorly and she died a few days later.

Insp Underwood added: “She wasn’t microchipped but was clearly owned by someone so we are now trying to trace her owner.”

Anyone with information about the cat should contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.