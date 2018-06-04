Electronic items stolen in Northampton daylight burglary

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Military Court, Northampton.

The incident happened on Thursday, May 31, between 5.20am and 4.20pm, when the offender/s forced entry into the property by smashing a back window.

Once inside they stole various electronic items before making off.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information about those involved, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.