An elderly woman’s purse was stolen near a Kettering supermarket.

The victim, a woman in her 80s, was targeted outside Morrisons in Lower Street between 10.25am and 10.45am on Friday (March 22).

After using the cashpoint outside the supermarket she entered the store.

When she was inside the store she realised her purse had been stolen from her coat pocket.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.