Elderly man forced to hand over money at Kettering cashpoint

Police are investigating a theft in Kettering in which an elderly man was forced to hand over money at a cashpoint.

The suspect approached the victim to say his roof tiles needed replacing but he declined, saying he only wanted a quote.

Police say, a few minutes later, the man returned to the address in Rockingham Road and demanded payment.

The victim was then taken to a cashpoint in Brambleside and made to hand over money.

The only description of the offender and his accomplice is that they were white and aged in their 30s.

One of them had a brown moustache.

The vehicle used to take the victim to the cashpoint was a white in colour and similar in size to an Astra van.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.