Eighteen jobs created as Irthlingborough Co-op opens

A new £900,000 Co-Op food store and funeral home in Irthlingborough has opened, creating 18 jobs.

The brand new businesses, based in Church Street, opened its doors on Wednesday (November 14).

The new food store includes the latest in pioneering new energy efficient refrigeration technologies to minimise environmental impact and LED lighting.

To mark the opening of the new food store, 50 lucky shoppers were handed golden tickets – with one walking away with a brand new 49in television.

Television winner Josephine Horne, of Waterloo Way, said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic as I never ever win anything, I’m truly gobsmacked!

“I had walked to the store, which is about an hour round trip, to get the second to last ticket and I won the best prize.”

Other golden ticket winners shared a mix of Co-operative gift vouchers and irresistible Fairtrade chocolate bars.

Irthlingborough Central England Co-operatives store manager Michelle Santoro said: “Our team were so excited to finally allow our members and customers to see our new store.

“The store looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks and the different products and services now available.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank customers for their patience during the build, it has been long-awaited, but hopefully everyone will enjoy the store as much as we do.”

Pupils from Irthlingborough Junior School were on hand to officially cut the ribbon and open the new store.

The Irthlingborough Co-operative food store is open from 7am to 10pm every day and offers a wide range of products.

The store offer includes fresh fruit and vegetables, an in-store bakery offering breads and pastries, chilled beers and wines, fresh and frozen product, Irresistible product ranges, bake and bite and a selection of food to go.

The store will also offer NUS Extra, Paypoint, Collect Plus, foreign currency, a free car park, a free cash machine and a lifesaving defibrillator.

The new funeral home offers a 24-hour service, seven days a week.

In addition to arranging funerals, the team are also able to offer advice on floral tributes, monumental masonry, funeral stationery, pre-paid funeral plans and probate advice.

Funeral director Martin Sanders said: “We are excited at being a major part of the Irthlingborough community for years to come.”

The funeral home will be holding a special dedication day in the coming weeks to officially mark the opening of the new home.