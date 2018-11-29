The High Street stalwart closed in 2009, becoming first a QD store and now a B&M

Eight things you don't see in Kettering any more that you could a decade ago

Kettering has seen many changes over the past 10 years.

Everyone remembers sticky dance floor nights, top value pick'n'mix and freezing on the terraces at Rockingham Road.

Rehab nightclub in Montagu Street, Kettering, was forced to shut down due to the economic climate in July 2011

1. Rehab nightclub

There had been rumours of its demise for years, but there was still shock and sadness when the closure of M&S was confirmed this summer

2. Marks & Spencer

We moved out of our home of 19 years in 2016, and are now based right in the heart of the town in an office in Headlands

3. The ET offices in Rothwell Road

The scrapyard, on the site of a former branch line for the Cransley Ironworks, closed in 2007 to make way for a business park, work on which only began this year.

4. Cohens Scrapyard

