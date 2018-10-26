Wellingborough trust’s bid to open new secondary school in Northampton

Hatton Academies Trust and Sir Christopher Hatton Academy in Wellingborough are asking for people’s views on their application for a new secondary school with sixth form in Moulton.

The academy, which was last week confirmed as the highest achieving school in Northamptonshire in 2018, has been recognised by Ofsted for its outstanding leadership, with its teaching school supporting a number of other schools in the county.

It is now proposing to open a school modelled on Sir Christopher Hatton Academy on the edge of Northampton close to the A43 in Moulton.

The school says the proposed school will help to ensure there are a sufficient number of places to meet the needs of children that are already in primary education.

It would serve students in the locality of the school and also students across Northampton.

If it goes ahead, it is expected to open by September 2021.

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy is introducing Mandarin Chinese to its curriculum in 2019 and this is expected to be offered as part of the curriculum at the new school in Moulton to support students as they launch their careers in an international world.

The consultation is also seeking the community’s views on the sixth form offering the International Baccalaureate® (IB) Diploma Programme.

Residents, businesses and community groups are being asked to click here to complete the short survey to enable the trust to take the views of the community on board.

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy is the lead school within the trust, which also runs Wellingborough’s Victoria Primary Academy and Oakway Academy, and Ecton Village Primary Academy.