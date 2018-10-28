Village playgroup near Corby appeals for help over lack of children

A pre-school group is appealing for help with its slightly unusual problem - a lack of children.

Brigstock Pre-School Playgroup has been running for more than 40 years but is struggling with numbers this year.

A spokesman for the group said: “On roll at the moment we have 11 children but can cater for up to 30.

“This is due to not having many two to five-year-olds in the village and that some parents need the 30 hours or full days which at the moment we cannot supply so they have gone elsewhere.

“This is a serious problem for us but we want to continue.”

The pre-school playgroup, which meets at Brigstock Village Hall, is open every morning in term-time from 9.15am until 12.15pm.

They take youngsters aged two and upwards.

Funding is available for three-year-olds and some two-year-olds.

The spokesman added: “We have a lot of space but need children to fill it with laughter and noise.”

Ofsted rated the pre-school playgroup as good in all areas at its most recent inspection in May 2016.

At the time of the inspection, the report said there were 21 children on roll there.

For more information about joining the playgroup, call Sarah on 01536 373197, 07708 977714 or email brigstockplaygroup@outlook.com.