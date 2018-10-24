Oundle School commemorates centenary of the end of the Great War

Oundle School is hosting an exhibition in commemoration of the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Through memorials, photographs and diaries, the exhibition details the stories of pupils and staff from the school and the town during this time, giving a unique insight into how Oundle supported the war effort, here and abroad.

Elspeth Langsdale, archivist at Oundle School, has ensured the exhibition tells the personal stories of those affected by the War.

She said: “The exhibition commemorates the lives and experiences of those who lived in Oundle or were part of the fabric of the town during the Great War.

“Through the diaries and letters of Oundle staff and pupils, we get a real feeling of how it felt to be part of the war and it brings the Oundle story, during this time, to life.”

Special contributions will also feature from the Oundle Museum, St Peter’s and the families of those who fought in the war.

The exhibition will be held from November 5 to November 11 at the Yarrow Gallery in Oundle.