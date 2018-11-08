Hundreds take part in Wellingborough shopping centre’s World War One event

To coincide with the anniversary of 100 years since the First World War ended, Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre held a special ‘thank you’ event on November 3.

Shoppers were transported back to the trenches of World War One and Two, immersing themselves in films and seeing photographic references of the war within a 360-degree dome.

The poppy garden at the Swansgate Shopping Centre in Wellingborough

The dome featured a 360-degree surround sound and picture experience providing the ultimate entertainment to Swansgate’s shoppers.

To pay their respects to the 676 fallen soldiers from Wellingborough, the shopping centre invited people to take part in their poppy themed arts and crafts.

Families were able to add their own personalised fingerprint poppies and plant them in the centre’s commemorative garden.

The centre suggested a donation of £2 for each poppy planted, with all proceeds going to the Royal British Legion.

And on November 2, they invited local primary schools to visit the centre for an exclusive educational experience in the 360-degree dome.

Schools including All Saints CEVA, Park Junior School and Friars Academy enjoyed watching documentaries and learning about both world wars as part of their KS2 learning.

Lindsay Tickner, centre manager at Swansgate, said: “We were delighted to welcome so many local shoppers to our World War One event, especially with 2018 marking 100 years since the First World War ended.

“Families enjoyed taking part in our poppy themed arts and crafts, with all proceeds going to the Royal British Legion.”

And Lindsay added: “Children loved having the chance to learn outside of the classroom and we’d like to thank the local schools for coming down to Swansgate and taking part in our remembrance event.”