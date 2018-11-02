Brigstock pupils mark 100 years since the end of World War One

Staff and pupils have been sharing stories of heroes past and present as they mark 100 years since the end of World War One.

Every child at Brigstock Primary School has made a poppy for an outdoor display at the front of the school which can be shared with the whole village community.

Ths school's display

The children have researched memories linked to war within their own families and these memories have been written onto the poppy leaves.

Staff say the display is creative, thoughtful and respectful and has encouraged everyone to share stories of heroes past and present.

The school’s art club has also created World War One soldiers for the display, and poppies and leaves for every fallen soldier of Brigstock.

Joint headteacher Sandy Ettridge said: “I am so proud of the children for working with such commitment.

“We have worked together with our local community, and we have created a display that allows all of us to share so many personal memories in such a thoughtful and creative way.”

Fellow joint headteacher Vicky Bull said: “The display is very poignant and encourages everyone within the community to take time to reflect.”

Staff say the children have learnt so much from the project.

Emi from Year 4 said: “We have found out about our own family’s history.

“I found out that I had a great, great, great uncle who signed up aged 17 and sadly lost his life at the battle of the Somme.

“I am so glad that we can all remember him.”

Connie, 10, said: “We are proud that so many people have contributed to our display, and have taken time to remember so many special people.”

And Issy, 11, said: “I feel proud to have been a part of this special display which has encouraged everyone to think about the importance of remembering.”

Staff said everyone at the school has learnt so much about the importance of Remembrance, and the significance of the poppy as a symbol of remembering and honouring the past.

They also recognise the poppy as a symbol of hope for the future and hope that the display will have a positive impact on all who see it.