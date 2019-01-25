Education trust with schools in Kettering and Corby is third most improved in country

Government figures on secondary school performance show that an education trust with schools in Kettering and Corby is the third most improved in the country.

The Brooke Weston Trust's progress is based on the past two years' Progress 8 scores, which measures pupils' grades at the end of primary school and their GCSEs.

In 2016 it was ranked in the 95th percentile; this climbed to 66th the following year and has now reached the 37th in 2018.

The Brooke Weston Trust is now ranked 32 out of 85 MATS across the country with a Progress 8 score of 0.05.

The Brooke Weston Academy in Corby ranked as the fourth top performing school in the county. Its ‘well above average’ Progress 8 figure of 0.61 also means that it is the top performing secondary school in Corby.

Corby Technical School had a Progress 8 score of 0.18 and Kettering Science Academy scored -0.14 compared to previous years, making it the third most improved school in Northamptonshire.

CEO Dr Andrew Campbell said: "This has been an exceptional year of results, both at trust and school level.

"Not only has Brooke Weston Academy sustained its enviable record of delivering top outcomes for students in Northamptonshire, Thomas Clarkson Academy has also excelled in Cambridgeshire.

"Kettering Science Academy is clearly on the upward trajectory that the trust and the senior leadership team have worked so hard to achieve.

"Corby Technical School, which has a much smaller cohort than the others, has clearly demonstrated that it provides high-quality education in both academic and technical subjects.

"Our focus now is on securing this progress going forward and ensuring that all of our primary and secondary phase schools continue to deliver the high standards of education that have now started to become the norm for our trust."