East Northants woman says fundraising for mental health charity helps her cope after 'fun-loving' brother's suicide

The sister of a "fun-loving" man who took his own life says that fundraising for a suicide prevention charity has helped her cope with the grief.

Kate Scott, 36, and her family and friends have raised £40,000 since her brother's death in July 2014.

The 29-year-old, who the family do not wish to name, was “the life and soul of a party” but struggled after the breakdown of a long-term relationship.

The farmer kept his mental health struggles hidden and that's why those closest to him have been raising money for PAPYRUS, which aims to prevent the suicide of young people.

Kate, who lives in Barnwell, near Oundle, said: “He hid it really well. He left us a note so we understood it a bit more. It was a relationship breakdown after being with his partner for so long. It came as a massive shock.

“He was a fun-loving guy - very charming and very handsome. He was the life and soul of a party.

“Behind closed doors he always took time to speak to people.

“He was quite insecure but he was a nice, charming person who had everything going for him, but did not see it.

“I was eight weeks pregnant with my first little boy. That’s the hardest thing, knowing my boys will never know their uncle and he will never know them.

“Mum and dad find it really tough."

Kate's way of coping with the loss was to raise money and awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

At her brother's funeral, she decided not to have flowers and instead asked for donations to PAPYRUS.

“Doing this will stop people going through what we’ve been through and to put it out there that it’s okay not to be okay,” she added.

Kate’s fundraising has included harvest and Halloween balls in her brother’s memory, with auctions helping to increase the overall total.

The Halloween ball had around 135 people attending, including some who had been affected by loved ones taking their own life.

Five university friends of Kate’s brother also cycled from Land’s End to John O’Groats in seven days which contributed £18,000 to the total raised so far.

According to the World Health Organization, suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15 to 29-year-olds.

For more information on what PAPYRUS does, visit its website.