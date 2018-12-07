East Northants volunteers recognised at annual awards

Volunteers were recognised for their hard work at an awards ceremony in memory of a Rushden woman.

The Susan Hollowell Award is presented annually to those who work tirelessly to help others in the area.

Trophy winners: Rushden: Susan Hollowell Memorial Trophy winner and runners-up'l-r Nina Robinson, Elaine Yates, Liz Rogers, Simon Peacock (Susan Hollowell's grandson), representing winner Sylvia Eady - Susan Waters, Sarah Peacock (Susan Hollowell's daughter), Carol Fitzgerald, Gwen Tobin, Jenny Burt and Celia Ingram.'Tuesday, December 4th 2018 NNL-180412-190025009

It is organised by Serve in memory of Susan Hollowell, who died in 2002 aged 63.

She was a committed volunteer in Rushden and chairman of Northamptonshire and Rushden Age Concern.

She also helped to set up Serve, which offers support to older people in East Northamptonshire and parts of Wellingborough.

This year there were nine nominees from a number of local charities who all received a certificate presented by Susan’s daughter Cllr Sarah Peacock, recognising their contribution in areas such as youth work, supporting the homeless, taking care of unpaid carers and many other things.

The worthy 2018 winner was Sylvia Eady, selected by the family of Susan Hollowell for her many years of tireless work volunteering in Higham on all kinds of community events come rain or shine.

Jenny Standen, community support officer for Serve, said: “She is a real grass roots volunteer and a fantastic example of everything award represents.”

Nominees for the award included Nina Robinson from Rush2theDen, Elaine Yates from Northamptonshire Carers, Liz Rogers from the Serve Goes Dancing Project and others.

Before the awards were presented at the Park Road Baptist Church, Rushden, the Sing for Serve concert took place.

Acts included the 60’s Club Band, Park Road Baptist Church Music Group, Higham Junior School, The Ferrers School and South End Junior School.

The collection raised £312.10 for the work of Serve.

Jenny said a ‘massive thank you’ to everyone who made the concert possible.