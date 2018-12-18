East Northants switch-on raises money for Corby hospice

A Christmas lights switch-on has been hailed a success after raising money for a Corby hospice.

Spanhoe Lodge, an eight-bedroom B&B in Laxton in East Northants, turned on their lights on November 30 after decorating the building inside and out.

Pictures by Roger Parker.

Money raised will go to Lakelands Hospice.

Manager Reece Crane said: “Huge thanks to those who attended the event and helped raise money for Lakelands Hospice.

“We saw an increase in visitor numbers this year.

“Big thank you to all of our stall holders, Pic ‘n’ Clix, Corby Silver Band and Friends of Stamford and Rutland Theatre for carol singing.”

The lights are on daily from 4.30pm until midnight with visitors welcome.

Donations will be collected throughout December and the total will be added up and announced in January.

Spanhoe Lodge expects the total will beat last year’s effort of £335.