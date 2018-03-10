East Northants school delighted with Ofsted grade

A school in East Northamptonshire says it is delighted after it was graded as ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Warmington School maintained its rating in its first inspection for four years.

Pupils at Warmington School

Headteacher Ed Carlyle said: “I am delighted with the report and it is a real reflection of the absolute dedication to learning that takes place each and every day at Warmington.

“The team at Warmington are incredibly hard-working and care for each and every pupil in the school and the report shows the impact that their work is having.

“It is wonderful, as well, for the children to get such a glowing mention in the report as they help to make the school the very special place it is and I know they will be thrilled with the outcome, too.”

The report outlined the successes of the school stating that parents and carers are overwhelmingly positive about the school and that children are happy, well cared for and make good progress.

The inspector said that pupils are exceptionally well-behaved, kind and polite to one another and play happily together.

Mr Carlyle was praised for quickly establishing his vision for Warmington School and for successfully identifying the areas for development with the impact of the literacy and maths leads clearly recognised.