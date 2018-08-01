East Northants pubs join scheme to help people stay safe on a date

East Northants Council has teamed up with Northants Police and National Pubwatch to set up a scheme to help people stay safe on a first date.

If your date isn’t all that they seemed, either they look nothing like their profile picture, are acting strangely or they simply make you feel uncomfortable, the scheme advises you to go to the bar and ‘ask for Angela’.

The member of staff will see this as a sign that something isn’t right and you need help.

It could simply be to keep an eye on you or even take you to a safe room and call a taxi.

The scheme has been introduced in East Northants and more than 20 pubs in Rushden, Higham Ferrers, Raunds, Stanwick, Thrapston, Islip and Oundle have already signed up.

Cllr Steven North, leader of East Northants Council, said: “This is a great scheme to help keep our residents safer when they are enjoying a night out in East Northamptonshire.

“To see so many businesses already take part, it shows that the district is a great place to live, work and have fun.

“I encourage more pubs and clubs to join us.”

The scheme has been taken up by the following businesses in the district:

Higham Ferrers - The Queen’s Head, Joe’s Bar, The Carriage House, The Griffin, The Green Dragon

Rushden - The Rose and Crown, Cheers, The Welcome Inn, Rushden Bowls Club

Stanwick - Stanwick Club

Raunds - The World Upside Down, Raunds Town Cricket Club, Snooks, The George and Dragon, The Red Lion, The Globe

Thrapston - The King’s Arms, The Court House

Islip - The Woolpack Inn

Oundle - Onkar, The Ship, Brewbabu, The Talbot Hotel, The George Inn