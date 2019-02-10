East Northants photographer takes international acclaim

An East Northants photographer took top spot at an in international awards ceremony.

Equine photographer Deanne Ward, who lives in Titchmarsh with husband David, gained international recognition at the Guild of Photographers awards.

Deanne's winning image.

Her image of breeding thoroughbred stallion Tajraasi was selected as one of 12,000 entries to win the equine image of the year.

She said: “I was completely thrilled to receive this prestigious award from the Guild.

“We really enjoy our work, we get the opportunity to meet so many lovely people and their adorable animals.

“This recognition will spur me on to create the very best photography that we can for all our customers.”

Deanne and David. NNL-180712-133017005

The Guild is a highly respected association for photographers.

Each year it runs an online monthly photographic competition, judged by internationally respected judges with awards given to the best entries. From all of those entries an overall winner - Deanne - was selected.

Deanne received her award at Crewe Hall, a Jacobean mansion in Cheshire, earlier this week.

Lesley Thirsk, director of the Guild, said that she was ‘both proud and delighted’ that Deanne had achieved the recognition.

She said: “The Guild has very demanding standards when judging photographic competitions.

“The judging is undertaken by a panel of internationally recognised experts from a variety of photographic backgrounds, so Deanne quite rightly should be delighted with their extraordinary achievement.”