East Northants photographer shortlisted for international award

A photographer from East Northants has reached the final 10 of an international award.

Deanne Ward, who lives in Titchmarsh with husband David, could win the fiercely-contested Guild of Photographers Image of the Year competition.

Deanne's shortlisted image. NNL-180712-133007005

Equine photographer Deanne’s image of breeding thoroughbred stallion Tajraasi was selected as one of 12,000 entries to make the shortlisted 10.

Deanne said: “I love photography and put a lot of effort into developing my skills.

“One way I do that is to enter the Guild’s competition.

“It drives forward photography standards month after month so it helps me push myself.

“The images I see getting awards each month are inspirational, so knowing just how high those standards are, to have one of my images shortlisted for the overall final from the many thousands submitted across the whole year is really exciting and I am thrilled to be nominated.”

The Guild is a highly respected association for photographers.

Each year it runs an online monthly photographic competition, judged by internationally respected judges with awards given to the best entries.

Guild Director Lesley Thirsk said: “One of the Guild’s aims is to drive standards and creativity amongst photographers.

“Our competition certainly does that, for the standard of the entries we see each month is quite staggering.

“To have an image recognised by the Guild in the monthly competition is difficult enough, so to have an image selected as being one of the best in a category for the end of year inal is without doubt an incredible achievement and shows just how talented a photographer Deanne is.”

Deanne’s image along with the others will now be printed ready for the final when highly regarded judges will be coming together from across the country and overseas to choose the overall winner.

The final outcome will be announced at a lavish awards night in a magnificent Jacobean mansion in Cheshire on February 2.

To find out more about the Guild of Photographers and their competition visit their website at www.photoguild.co.uk and to find out more about Deanne visit her website at www.deanneward.co.uk