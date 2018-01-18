East Northants firm in drive to recruit 100 care workers

A care provider is hoping to recruit 100 care workers in the coming year to keep up with the demand for services.

Home Instead Senior Care, which is an at-home care provider based in East Northamptonshire, is also hoping to change perceptions of the care industry as part of its recruitment campaign, ‘You Can Care’.

Owner Mark Darnell said he is hoping to get the message across that a career in care can be rewarding.

He said: ““The mission of Home Instead is to change the face of aging, as well as the reputation of caregiving. Our team will be sharing the highlights of their day, through pictures and status updates tagged with the slogan #youcancare. We’ll also use it to share some tips and links useful for anyone providing care, so please do take a look.”

According to Skills for Care, there are about 90,000 vacancies in the social care sector at any given time.

The country’s ageing population has created a huge requirement for care services and Mr Darnell says that the national picture is reflected in the local area.

As part of Home Instead’s campaign, the company will also be offering tips, advice and support for the hundreds of people caring for family members.

For more information visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/eastnorthants.