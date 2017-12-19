East Northants Council urges dog owners to get their pets microchipped

Dog owners in East Northants are being encouraged to get their pets microchipped.

East Northants Council is urging dog owners, both new and old, to think about getting their four-legged friends microchipped to avoid being fined up to £500 for an un-chipped dog.

The authority says it is also important that people use a trained professional to chip their dog.

The Dogs Trust and Blue Cross centres will microchip for free, or people can visit their local vet to get it done, although they may charge for the service.

Owners are also advised to ensure their dog is registered on one of the following Government-approved databases:

- Animal Tracker

- Identibase

- Microchip Central

- MicroDogID

- National Veterinary Data Service

- Pet Identity UK

- Petlog

- ProtectedPet

- Smartchip

- UK PETtrac

People can be fined up to £500 if they register on the wrong database.

It is the dog owner’s responsibility to keep the details up-to-date on the database, and this includes a change in telephone number or address.

There can be a small charge for updating these details, but at least there’s a greater chance of being reunited with your dog.

Hopefully a few dogs will be rehomed over the festive period so always check if it has already been chipped.

If the seller or reformer has said the dog is chipped, ask for proof before buying.

When the council’s environment services team is notified of a stray dog that has been caught and securely held, they will go and collect the dog and check for a microchip.

The details on the chip will be used to contact the owner and get them reunited.

If the owner cannot be contacted, the dog will be taken to Forest Lodge Kennels, where it will be held for seven days before being rehomed.

The owner is responsible for all costs, including any kennel/vet fees that may apply.

Steven North, leader of East Northamptonshire Council, said: “Nobody wants to be on the naughty list this Christmas, so we urge dog owners, new and old, to make sure they have microchipped their pet correctly.

“They can then enjoy some New Year walks in our beautiful district, safe in the knowledge that everything has been done in case their dog goes stray.”

For more details contact the council’s environmental services officers Tracey Montgomery or Kieran McCoach on 01832 742000.