East Northants Council increases council tax over funding uncertainty

East Northamptonshire Council (ENC) has increased its council tax share because of the uncertainty about future Government funding.

At budget meetings on February 26 and March 5, a number of options were discussed to safeguard services in the future.

The council agreed unanimously to increase its bill by £5 per year, or 10p a week, for a Band D home.

Cllr Steven North, leader of ENC, said: “We currently have the lowest council tax of any council in Northamptonshire, and almost the lowest in the country.

“Investment in our communities is a priority as shown by our £1,750,000 commitment to local projects through our Community Facilities Fund.

“We will continue to look for savings but due to uncertainty about future government funding and because we want to continue to invest in our communities, we propose a very small increase, which for a Band D property works out over the year at £5.”

The council takes only about 8p in every pound of the total council tax collected.

The rest of the money goes to Northamptonshire County Council, Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner and town and parish councils.

Only eight per cent of what is collected goes to ENC to run the services for which it is responsible.