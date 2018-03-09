East Northants care company thanks volunteers after snow storms

Staff at an at-home care company in East Northants say amazing community spirit and togetherness made sure its care givers could get to their elderly clients during the recent snow storms.

Lucy Darnell, from Home Instead Senior Care, said: “Our dedicated care givers bravely battled through the snow, digging their cars out to get to their clients.

Jordan Douglas, who came to the rescue and helped care giver Dawn Baxter get to her clients in the heavy snow

“Our clients, many of them vulnerable and elderly, rely on their care visit. Their care giver might be the only person they will see for care, hot drinks, meals, and companionship.

“By Friday night the roads were so slippery and the snow was so deep, drifting in the more rural areas. It was becoming a serious problem for our care givers.

“We had to do something, so I put a post on Facebook that we needed help from people with 4x4 cars to get our care givers to our clients, especially in rural areas.”

The post reached more than 6,000 people with 91 likes, comments and shares and the resounding help and generosity was admirable.

Lucy said: “We had a wonderful response and a small army of 4x4s ferried our care givers to and from their clients all day on Saturday.

“These good-hearted people showed there is still good old-fashioned community spirit in times of need, and we want to say a big thank you to them all.

“Jordan Douglas, a lovely community member, reached out to us and helped our care givers get to their appointments safely.

“We invited him back to our office on Monday to give him a card and small gift as a token of our appreciation.”

Home Instead East Northants provides care for people in their own homes from one hour to 24 hours, seven days a week.

For details call the Home Instead office on 01933 678775.