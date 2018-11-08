East Northamptonshire Council's office renovation costs double

The bill to revamp East Northamptonshire Council’s headquarters has doubled.

It looks like the authority will now be spending £390,000 on its office renovations up rather than the £195,000 originally budgeted for in June.

More alterations and using just one trade supplier has been pointed to by the local authority as reasons for the rising costs.

The plans will see the offices in Cedar Drive, Thrapston, become open plan and have new carpets, work stations, more meeting rooms and informal meeting spaces.

A report considered by councillors yesterday (Wednesday) said the project needs to continue to boost staff morale.

It said: “If the programme were now to stall, not meet staff requirements, or close, we risk further disenfranchising ENC staff in a period where the ability to retain and employ staff is already increasingly difficult.”

The costs of the refurbishment will be paid for from a combination of capital and revenue budgets plus some redirected ICT funds.

The council also plans to hire out the red brick block of the offices that will become vacant as part of the renovation and is hoping that will bring in a revenue of more than £60,000 per year.

East Northants Council’s future is limited as it is set to be abolished in May 2020 along with all other councils in the county.

They are most likely to be replaced by two untaries councils with East Northants, Kettering, Wellingborough and Corby councils joining together to form the North Northants unitary.

Corby Council is also planning to spend almost £500,000 on a revamp of its Deene House offices in New Post Office Square.