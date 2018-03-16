Earn a crust: 100 jobs up for grabs at new Corby bakery

A new bakery has begun its search for 100 employees in Corby.

Jacksons, which makes about two million loaves a week at its Hull base, is building a £40m state-of-the-art site on a 10-acre site in Genner Road in the Willowbrook Industrial Estate.

The bakery will be designed specifically to make sandwich bread for sandwich manufacturers across the UK.

Simon Ball, managing director at Jacksons, said: “This is a really exciting time for our business.

“The new bakery will help us grow as a business and allow us to build on the great work we do in Hull.

“We have a brilliant team working on the expansion project, and there’s a real excitement right across our business as we have the opportunity to create something really special which will be at the forefront of bread-making in the UK.

Jobs at the Corby site, including several different roles, will be published online over the coming months.

Mr Ball added: “Corby provides us with an excellent base and we can’t wait to start recruiting new colleagues and see our new facility up and running later this summer.

“If you are looking for a challenging, yet rewarding role within a forward-thinking company that can offer you career progression and personal development then have a look to see if we have a job which matches your skills as we’d love to hear from you.

“Our jobs, which will be advertised on the William Jackson Food Group website over the next few months, are in a variety of different areas including transport, engineering, production, technical, hygiene, across a range of levels including management.”

Jacksons is part of the family-owned William Jackson Food Group, which also owns Aunt Bessie’s, Abel & Cole, MyFresh and The Food Doctor.

New roles will be advertised over the next few months on the William Jackson Food Group website at http://jobs.wjfg.co.uk/wjfg/Search/.

For more information contact Al Fox at recruitment@jacksonsbread.co.uk.