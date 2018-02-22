Earls Barton shoemaker opens shop in Paris

A Northamptonshire shoemaker has made the continental stage after opening a shop in Paris.

Barker Shoes, based in Earls Barton, has opened a unit in the Printemps Haussmann store in the French capital.

Barker Shoes managing director Alan Pringle said: “We are incredibly proud to be opening a store in the famous Printemps location.

“We believe Barkers’ classic and contemporary English shoes are a perfect complement to the world-famous Parisian sense of style.”

The new Barker store, which opened on February 19, incorporates both contemporary and modern tastes with every detail.

The shoemakers say in harmony with its luxurious Printemps surroundings, each element is designed to ensure a superb shopping experience its guests.