Earls Barton post office will be temporarily closed while it's refurbished.

The branch at 17-19 Station Road will be shut from tomorrow (February 9) at 12.30pm and will re-open on Thursday, February 21 at 1pm.

During that time alternative branches include Northampton Road post office, 196 Northampton Road in Wellingborough and Ecton Brook post office, Ecton Brook Road in Ecton Brook.