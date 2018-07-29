Earls Barton museum relaunch traces varied history of Victorian brothers

An Earls Barton museum has celebrated a successful relaunch.

The Jeyes Heritage & Pharmacy Museum, in The Square, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 17 by Cllr Tony Ansell – Mayor of Northampton.

A museum spokesman said: “The museum is now officially open within the family visitor attraction - Jeyes of Earls Barton.

“There is something for all the family to enjoy free of charge. Within this attraction you will also find the award-winning Apothcoffee Shop, Jeylato’s Ice Cream Bar, Gift & Toy shops, Northamptonshire’s leading dolls house shop and The Earls Barton Village Museum.

“Having run their community pharmacy, Jeyes Chemist, since 1981 David and Georgina Jeyes have collected a very personal memory of David’s local ancestors and the Jeyes family have created an unusual historical museum well worth a visit.

“The Jeyes link with pharmacy goes back to 1635 but we will pick up the tale of two Victorian brothers, born in Wootton, Northampton – John in 1817 and Philadelphus in 1814.

“The Jeyes Museum sets out to show the different paths they followed. John was an inventor and botanist at heart, developing 27 patented disinfectants the most famous being Jeyes Fluid, still sold world-wide today.

“Philadelphus was a successful business man and pharmacist, spending his days in The Drapery Store in Northampton, closely guarding the secrets of his own medicinal preparations, selling agricultural supplies, acting as vet, dentist and optician.”

Photography played an important part of life at Jeyes, developing, printing and supplying photographic materials to enable a keen amateur to progress.

The Jeyes have focussed on a collection of over 200 cameras and equipment and welcome photographic clubs to visit.

Although David Jeyes has officially retired, his roots in pharmacy remain intact as Georgina, Philippa and Anna spend their time not only running the award-winning Apothocoffee Shop and gift shop but have put their heart and soul into recreating the lives of John and Philadelphus and the days of The Drapery “chymist and druggist” store.

Georgina sad: “We are fortunate to be part of such heritage and have so many memories – they are relevant today. We have realised by embracing the past there is a future in sharing our pharmacy story.

“By listening, we are learning and by talking, we are teaching. We all dig deep into our memory box to remember and share, keeping those long-forgotten gems of knowledge alive – chatting and laughing is much more fun than looking up on-line.”

Visit www.jeyesofearlsbarton.co.uk for more.