E-scooter rider suffers "potentially life-changing injuries" in Northampton crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following last night's crash in Bailiff Street

An e-scooter rider in his 20s suffered "potentially life-changing injuries" after colliding with a car in Northampton town centre on Wednesday night (September 22).

Police revealed the rider of a rented Voi scooter was taken to University Hospital Coventry following the incident in Bailiff Street at around 7.45pm.

Crash investigators are appealing for anyone to come forward who saw the smash involving a blue Toyota Aygo outside the Garibaldi Hotel at the junction with Robert Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision.

"Anyone with information is asked to us on 101 or contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 quoting reference number 481 of 22/09/21."

Rented e-scooters arrived in Northampton when a trial was launched last September promoting them as an eco-friendly way of getting around town. The Voi scheme in the town was recently extended to March 2022, with more trials launched in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Riders require a full or provisional driving licence to use a rented e-scooter. But safety concerns have been raised by many as cycle helmets are not a legal requirement — although they are recommended.